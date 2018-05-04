Gallery: Photos from first practice session

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jared Lorenzen, a husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, has died. He was 38.

A release from the school said Lorenzen's family announced his death on Wednesday, but did not specify a cause or where he died. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted a statement from Lorenzen's family announcing his passing.