German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer dies at 78

FILE - West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer holds up the World Cup trophy after his team defeated the Netherlands by 2-1, in the World Cup soccer final at Munich's Olympic stadium, in West Germany, on Jul. 7, 1974. German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer has died at 78, news agency dpa reports. (AP Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — German soccer icon and legend Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday. He was 78 years old.

His family confirmed in a statement that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep.” He was known to have suffered from health problems in his later years.

Beckenbauer, known as “Der Kaiser,” or “The Emperor,” was regarded as a pioneer of the sport. He was credited with popularizing the “libero” role, which describes a player who provides cover between a team’s defensive and middle lines.

He was only one of three people to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and a manager. He achieved the feat in 1974 as team captain, and later in 1990 from the dugout with West Germany.

Beckenbauer was also synonymous with the success of German club side Bayern Munich. As captain, “Der Kaiser” led the team to three successive European Cup titles from 1974 to 1976.

Beckenbauer also spent time in the 1970s and 80s playing soccer in the States. He played alongside Pele for the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League.

Beckenbauer’s death comes two days after it was announced that Mario Zagallo, the Brazilian who became the first person to win the World Cup as a player and coach, had died at 92.

The president of the German soccer federation Bernd Neuendorf paid tribute to Beckenbauer, “The ‘Kaiser’ was one of the best players our sport has ever seen. With his lightness, his elegance, and his vision, he set standards on the field.”

Beckenbauer’s legacy faced tarnishment when he and three associates were criminally charged with fraud, relating to payments made connected to Germany’s hosting of the World Cup in 2006.

Beckenbauer was never convicted. He was not indicted due to health reasons in 2019 before the case ended without judgment in 2020 when the statute of limitations expired.