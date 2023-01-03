Sports

GoFundMe for Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s toy drive skyrockets

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

(WISH) — A GoFundMe set up for Damar Hamlin’s community toy drive in 2020 rose from $10,000 in donations to more than $900,000 Monday night after the Buffalo Bills safety was hurt in an NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, The Associated Press reported.

Hamlin, who grew up in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, began with the Bills in 2021. He wrote when he created the GoFundMe for The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive for his hometown on Dec. 14, 2020, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, the fund had hit $968,388 from 38,700 donors. The original goal for the fund was $2,500.