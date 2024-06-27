Goin’ Bananas: Savannah Bananas prepare for three sold-out games at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banana Ball returns to Indianapolis on Thursday.

Modern-day barnstormers, the Savannah Bananas are playing three sold-out games at Victory Field.

Pitcher Andy Archer is on the mound for the opener. It’s his first time visiting the Circle City.

“My job tonight is just to make it super entertaining for the people here,” Archer said. “Make sure my teammates have a good game, compete, throw strikes, and just make sure that we put on a good show.”

For the uninitiated, the games go beyond baseball — the team plays with a set of tools it calls “Banana Ball.” It includes 11 rules that are supposed to make the game more enjoyable for the average fan.

These include rules like a ban on bunting, batters can steal first base and if a fan catches a foul ball it’s considered an out.

Throughout the game players, coaches and more will be seen dancing on the field, providing a different environment than a normal sporting event.

This year, Banana Ball added a new rule called the “Golden Batter.” It allows a team to call up any batter in the lineup at any point in the game.

Head Coach Tyler Gillum says it all goes back to the fan experience.

“If anybody remembers when the World Baseball Classic was happening and Mike Trout was facing Shohei Otani and everybody was freaking out about it,” Gillum said. “It was an awesome [at bat] that’s what we want to create every single night in Banana Ball.”

The Indianapolis Indians front office is adding some of its own flair to Victory Field for their guests. It teamed up with Sun King Brewing for a special beer called “Peel & Sip.”

Communications Director Cheyne Reiter says other than the brew, it’s a total Bananas takeover.

“They come in with their merchandise. They operate in our concessions on our concourse,” Reiter said. [They’re] here selling merch on the third base side and out in center field. They take over on-field with all their in-game entertainment.”

Normally, the Bananas would face off against the Party Animals or the newly formed Firefighters. In Indy, they will be playing another new side in “The Visitors.”

Gillum says they’re the future of the team.

“These are the players that used to play for us in our summer collegiate team,” Gillum said. They’re former Bananas guys like Ty Jackson who has got a great following on social media, an energy giver … The Visitors are only playing six games. So their motto is they’re here for a good time. Not for a long time.”

Gates open every night at 5:30 p.m., with the games scheduled to start at 7 p.m.