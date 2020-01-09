Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous Indiana golf course designer Pete Dye has died, according to a tweet from his family’s company.
Dye Designs tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”
Dye, who lived in Carmel, was world-renowned for his golf course designs, which include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.