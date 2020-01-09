Golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Pete Dye gives a news conference prior to the 2004 USPGA Championship on Aug. 9, 2004, at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous Indiana golf course designer Pete Dye has died, according to a tweet from his family’s company.

Dye Designs tweeted on Thursday afternoon, “It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning at the age of 94. Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”

Dye, who lived in Carmel, was world-renowned for his golf course designs, which include Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Rest in peace, my friend Pete Dye. One of life's great gentlemen, and one of golf's greatest icons. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 9, 2020

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan Statement on the passing of Pete Dye: pic.twitter.com/hiAmet81Kq — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 9, 2020