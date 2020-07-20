Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he, wife tested positive for COVID-19 in March

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Honorary starter and Masters champion Jack Nicklaus reacts to his shot during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Golf legend Jack Nicklaus announced Sunday he and his wife, Barbara, both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in March.

The 80-year-old, who is hosting this week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, told CBS’ Jim Nantz on Sunday that he dealt with a sore throat and cough and that his wife was asymptomatic.

“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky. Barbara and I are both of the age that is an at-risk age,” the 18-time major champion said.

Nicklaus said he and his wife tested positive on March 13 and stayed at their home in North Palm Beach, Florida, until they recovered on April 20. Nicklaus tested positive for the virus four times and his wife tested positive three times, but both have since tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies.

“Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families,” Nicklaus said. “We were just a couple of the lucky ones, so we feel very strong about working with those who are taking care of those who have Covid-19.”

This week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, a course Nicklaus designed, has been played without spectators in attendance.

As for the longstanding tradition of Nicklaus shaking hands with the winner, the golf legend said he’d still be willing to shake hands with the winner at their discretion.