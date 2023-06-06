Golf world reacts to monumental merger between LIV Golf, PGA Tour

LIV Golf logo during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UNDATED (WISH) — The shot heard round the world.

Less than two years after the creation of the LIV Golf League and a controversial separation from the rival PGA Tour, the two have decided to join forces in a historic merger.

“I really do think we’re going to remember this day forever,” said Jason Alexander, WISH-TV’s LIV golf analyst. “When you and I are in our rocking chairs when we’re 80 years old we’re going to remember this day. This is monumental.”

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf shocked the sports world Tuesday announcing the merger of the recent rivals. The two tours will form a new company — with the European Tour — to unify global golf.

“The most shocking thing on my end is the (PGA) Tour drew the thickest line ever between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. So how do you back off of that?” Alexander said. “I think there has to be some financial implication for some of the top tour stars moving forward or there’s going to be too much animosity in the future.”

Those tour stars just as shocked as the rest of the world. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa said he found out the news on Twitter. He wasn’t the only one.

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with. — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) June 6, 2023

PGA Tour pros expressed their strong opinions on social media — while the biggest names in LIV Golf showed their excitement, like six time major champ Phil Mickelson who called today “awesome.”

Awesome day today 😊 https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023

“I know the LIV Golf guys are ecstatic,” Alexander said. “I think their future is back on where they can compete in major championships. I’m excited for the possibilities. We’re obviously going to get the best guys in the world back together more often than not. I think this opens up so many doors for creativity in the world of golf.”

The shuffling will start in the offseason. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a letter to tour members that there will be a cooperative plan to allow the LIV golfers to reapply for membership… but will be guided by PGA Tour rules — which could mean fines.

Logistics aside, this is a big day for fans of the game.

“The fans win and that’s most important,” Alexander said. “The kids watching golf that are fans, to have options in the game of golf, and like I said, have the best players in golf come back together and have a unification process like this. Good for Jay Monahan. Good for the Saudi group. They did the right thing for growing the game. They all talk about growing the game. Today, they took the first big step for growing that in the future.”

The future of the LIV Golf League will still be on WISH-TV.