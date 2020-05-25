Golfers make most of open courses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the moment, golf is one of the few outdoor escapes during these tough times.

From little shavers to Indiana’s top prep players and beyond, these swings mean more than usual.

Future Baylor golfer Drew Wrightson has been one of the lucky ones. Wrightson lost out on his junior season at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School but has continued to play locally, adding a new archrival.

“I play a lot with my dad. We have little games. He is a pretty good golfer himself, around a scratch handicap,” Wrightson said. “We are able to have some money games on the golf course. He will do some things to try and distract me to make sure I am focused. It helps to stay prepared for competition.”

Although the Indiana High School Athletic Association won’t hold any official tournaments this season, high schoolers are still out here getting in plenty of practice.

“I think it just comes down to ‘How bad do you want to get good?’” Brownsburg High School freshman John Troyer said. “What does your work ethic look like? If you want to come out and get good, put in the hours. If not, you can stay home.”

Golf’s completion juices are tough to keep away. But, if we put those to the side for a moment, simply being outside is the reason many play the game — especially this spring.

Chris Blaisuis is a paramedic for IU Health Lifeline, working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 10 weeks. Dring his rare time away, Blaisuis is the first ones on the range at his favorite courses, which include Eagle Creek.

“It felt good. Last night, I was out here about an hour and a half before work,” Blaisuis said. “It is just good to decompress a little bit.” ‘

In 2020, an old game is new medicine — for all of us.