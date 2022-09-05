Sports

Greg Anderson, Ron Capps win in NHRA US Nationals at Indy

Greg Anderson (1 PRO) of KB Racing Hendrick Cars Chevrolet Camaro SS NHRA Pro Stock driver holds a Wally trophy and does a fist pump after winning his class, for a total of 100 career Pro Stock wins, in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals, Labor Day Monday, September 5, 2022, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Anderson won his 100th career NHRA race, defeating Dallas Glenn in the Pro Stock finals of the U.S. Nationals.

Anderson reached 208.07 mph in his 6.587-second winning run. Seven of his victories have come at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Veteran Ron Capps, the defending world champion in Funny Car, won for the 71st time in his career and first in 27 appearances at Indy with a run of 3.911 seconds at 327.98 mph to defeat points leader Robert Hight in the final round.