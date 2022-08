Sports

Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series.

WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the support from the entire Hoosier state.

Hagerstown opens its Little League World Series draw on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST against Iowa on ESPN.