Sports

Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series

Fans of the Hagerstown, Indiana, Little League team gather Aug. 11, 2022, at the regional Little League ballpark in Whitestown, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Charlie Clifford via Twitter)
by: Gregg Montgomery and Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky.

Graham Vinson drove home Jaykob Troutwine with a line drive to left field in the 7th inning for the walk-off win.

Hagerstown escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh.

Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.

The teams played in the Great Lakes Region bracket, and the playoff games had started Sunday.

The Little League’s Central Region is based in Whitestown and has a ballpark there.

The 75th edition of the Little League World Series will begin Wednesday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Some fear impact of near-total abortion ban on minority, rural women

Multicultural News /

‘Go For Real’ campaign helps fight counterfeit crime problem

All Indiana /

All Indiana Artist: Anneliese and Ali

All Indiana /

Silver Alert declared for 12-year-old South Bend girl

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.