Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series

Fans of the Hagerstown, Indiana, Little League team gather Aug. 11, 2022, at the regional Little League ballpark in Whitestown, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Charlie Clifford via Twitter)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky.

Graham Vinson drove home Jaykob Troutwine with a line drive to left field in the 7th inning for the walk-off win.

Hagerstown escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh.

Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.

The teams played in the Great Lakes Region bracket, and the playoff games had started Sunday.

The Little League’s Central Region is based in Whitestown and has a ballpark there.

The 75th edition of the Little League World Series will begin Wednesday.