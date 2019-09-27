Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller to cycle from Fishers to Terre Haute for breast cancer research

Kathy Jordan (left) and Reggie Miller (center) have been friends for years. Their friendship is just one of the reasons why Miller will be riding his bicycle 100 miles Sept. 26 to raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers great Reggie Miller is back home again in Indiana.

This time he’s trading his basketball shoes for an extra-large bicycle, and the Hall-of-Famer has a good reason for hitting the Hoosier pavement.

“The third face I saw when I walked into Market Square Arena, it was Donnie Walsh, Mel Daniels and then it was Kathy Jordan,” said Miller.

Kathy Jordan, a two-time breast cancer survivor, was a Pacers executive in 1987 when Reggie Miller was drafted by Indiana. The two became close friends during both of their lengthy careers in the organization.

Miller also stood by her side when she received her first breast cancer diagnosis in the middle of the 1999 NBA Season.

“The first time I went through it, he was one of the first people to come up and talk to me and want to hug me, and show me some love and support, he and Donnie Walsh,” said Kathy Jordan. “I will forever be grateful for the two of them. I don’t think he really realizes how much of an influence he’s been on me.”

Miller will continue his fight alongside Kathy on Friday by joining forces with the Susan G Komen Foundation. He will ride 100 miles from Fishers to Terre Haute with a goal of raising $100,000 for breast cancer research.

“Her being a two-time breast cancer survivor, her strength, her will to fight, and to persevere. We want those type of values in all of us. So, I keep her close to me because I need that strength at times,” said Miller.