‘Happy’ Gilmore to play collegiate golf at Ball State

Bloomington South High School senior Landon James "Happy" Gilmore's announcement on June 23, 2023, that he'll be playing golf at Ball State. (Image Provided/Happy Gilmore via Twitter)

BLOOMINGTON (WISH) — Bloomington South High School senior golfer Landon James Gilmore announced on Friday morning that he will continue his playing career at Ball State University.

Golfers around the state of Indiana know Gilmore not as Landon James Gilmore though, but as “Happy Gilmore.”

Because of that, when he made his announcement Friday, it went viral.

In fact, the “real” “Happy Gilmore,” film actor Adam Sandler, actually tweeted at the high school golfer saying, “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.”

According to the high school golfer’s web site, his “nickname ‘Happy’ came when he won a long drive competition at a Pepsi Little Peoples tournament around the age of 9. Some heckler called him Happy and it stuck. It quickly became his favorite movie and he worked hard to craft the ‘Happy Gilmore Swing’ from the movie but for fun, not in competition!”

Gilmore finished in a tie for seventh at this month’s Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Golf State Championship.