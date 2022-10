Sports

Harden, Embiid lead 76ers past Pacers 120-106 for 1st win

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 11 assists, and Joel Embiid scored 26 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their first win of the season, 120-106 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Harden made 10 of 18 shots from the floor and hit two straight 3s in the fourth that pushed the lead to 109-95.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists. Buddy Hield had 18 points. Tobias Harris scored 18 points for the 76ers.