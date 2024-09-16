Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Harlem Globetrotters plans 3 January stops in Indiana

Harlem Globetrotters player Spider Sharpless performs Oct. 22, 2023, during the Harlem Globetrotters Tour at Arena Ciudad de México on in Mexico City, Mexico. (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — The Harlem Globetrotters will make stops in Indianapolis, Evansville and Fort Wayne in January, the team has announced.

The team will be at Fort Wayne’s Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 1, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 18, and Evansville’s Ford Center on Jan. 20.

Tickets will go on sale online and at the venue’s box offices at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Some special programs may allow earlier ticket purchase access.

The Globetrotters basketball team is touted for its athleticism, comedy, and entertainment. The team will take on its usual rival, the Washington Generals, at the events.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jane’s Addiction cancels its tour...
Entertainment /
Indiana’s top 28 fall events,...
Local News /
IU quarterback wins Big Ten...
College Football /
Indianapolis Black Theatre Company presents...
Local News /
Westfield buys golf course, announces...
News /
Colts’ Lambeau loss keeps ‘Victory...
News /
AC’S Football Challenge
Contests /
Indy Eleven vs. El Paso...
Indy Eleven /