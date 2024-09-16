Harlem Globetrotters plans 3 January stops in Indiana

Harlem Globetrotters player Spider Sharpless performs Oct. 22, 2023, during the Harlem Globetrotters Tour at Arena Ciudad de México on in Mexico City, Mexico. (Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

(WISH) — The Harlem Globetrotters will make stops in Indianapolis, Evansville and Fort Wayne in January, the team has announced.

The team will be at Fort Wayne’s Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 1, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 18, and Evansville’s Ford Center on Jan. 20.

Tickets will go on sale online and at the venue’s box offices at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Some special programs may allow earlier ticket purchase access.