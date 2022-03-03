Sports

Harper’s 3-pointer with 2.1 left gets Rutgers past Indiana

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) shoots while being defended by Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give Rutgers a 66-63 victory over Indiana.

Geo Baker made a 3 to give the Scarlet Knights a 57-56 lead with 2:34 remaining, and they stretched the advantage to five points with 19.2 seconds remaining.

Parker Stewart drilled a 3 for Indiana that tied it at 63 with 10 seconds to go before Harper sealed it.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half to lead Indiana (18-11, 9-10).

Rutgers (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) has won five straight in the series.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.