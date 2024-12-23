Heather Lloyd brings back the victory blazer after Colts take down Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The victory blazer is back!

Daybreak Colts contributor Heather Lloyd pulled her victory blazer out of the closet after the Indianapolis Colts held off a late-game surge by the Tennessee Titans to win 38-30 on Sunday.

Lloyd wore the blazer on Monday when she joined the Daybreak crew to recap the highs and lows of Sunday’s game.

Her big takeaway? Don’t get too comfortable when things are looking good.

“Don’t ever get too comfortable. Don’t ever relax. Don’t ever sit back in your seat and take a deep breath and just…take a little nap,” Lloyd said. “We’ll take the win, though. We’ll always take a divisional win.”

Fans can thank the Colts’ running game for Sunday’s win, according to Lloyd.

“It was ground and pound for the Colts for a franchise record of 335 yards, led by Jonathan Taylor, who had 29 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor redeemed himself after the drop last week and ran that first touchdown all the way into the tunnel.”

Taylor gave some praise to the “big guys up front,” and Lloyd agrees.

“We’ve said it all season long that the Colts’ offensive line has battled through injuries, different lineups. They pulled through again and again and I credit them for doing that again on Sunday,” Lloyd said.

The Colts Contributor also liked the combination of Taylor and QB Anthony Richardson.

“When you get those two in a rhythm running together, it is very hard to defend. Richardson had nine carries himself for 70 yards and a touchdown. The Colts kept the ball on the ground most of the day. Richardson was 7 to 11 for 131 passing yards. He had one interception and after that they grounded him, literally, while he’s still trying to improve his accuracy throwing.”

As for the defense? It was “great,” Lloyd says, but they keep making fans worry heading into the second half, and Sunday was no different.

“It was starting look like a potential blowout, right? But…we were worried about fourth quarter collapse from late in the third quarter to late in the fourth,” Lloyd said. “DeForest Buckner had a few big plays, including a really well-timed sack, but the defense as a whole started cooling off right about the time the Titans started heating up.”

The Colts still have a chance to make the postseason, but Lloyd says they need to keep grinding — and winning — to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“Win out, and then hope for a series of other events. That’s the playoff scenario for the Colts,” Lloyd explained. “Ask Santa for a Colts win against the Giants and Jaguars, a Chargers loss to the Patriots and Raiders, and for Denver to lose out, as well.”

Next up: The Colts head east to face the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.