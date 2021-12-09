Sports

Helio Castroneves helps reveal 106th Indianapolis 500 ticket

(WISH) — This coming May, for the first time since 1992, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will witness a driver gunning for an illusive fifth Indianapolis 500 victory.

Come 2022, Helio Castroneves will officially be the fourth driver to attempt to conquer the greatest record in motorsports, and Thursday night in Indianapolis he helped reveal the ticket for the 106th Indianapolis 500.

The image of the ticket immediately won the 46-year-old four-time Indianapolis 500 winner over, along with the large crowd on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium north pavilion in coordination with the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.