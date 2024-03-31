Here are the teams that took home state titles from the IHSAA State Championships

The Fishers High School boys basketball team took home the state title at the 2024 IHSAA State Championships. (Provided Photo/Fishers Athletics via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s not just college hoops adding to March Madness.

Indiana High School Athletics Association crowned four new boys basketball state champions at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night.

Catch the highlights and final scores below:

1A: Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Bethesda Christian 41

Bethesda Christian battled Fort Wayne Canterbury, both schools looking for their first-ever boys’ state championship.

Bethesda Patriots were down three in the fourth quarter. They stayed close, but Fort Wayne senior Devon Lewis was left alone for an easy shot. That put the Cavaliers up eight points with 37 seconds left.

Patriots couldn’t come back from that – Fort Wayne Canterbury took the trophy, 48 – 41.

2A: Brownstown Central 55, Wapahani 36

In Class 2A, Wapahani took on Brownstown Central, another two programs looking for their first state title.

At the start of the game, Wapahani senior Isaac Andrews got a second chance from deep. The friendly bounce put the Raiders up one.

But that would be their only lead of the game. The Braves go on a 19-4 run after that, capped off by a three-pointer from junior Chace Coomer.

Brownstown took the crown, 55 – 36.

3A: Scottsburg 67, South Bend St. Joseph’s 57

In the Class 3A game, Scottsburg went up against South Bend St. Joseph, Scottsburg seeking its first state championship title.

And Scottsburg held strong, with senior Jack Miller leading the way with 32 points.

In the end, the Warriors came out on top, 67 – 57.

4A: Fishers 65, Ben Davis 56

The Fishers Tigers had never even won a sectional championship before this year. What a season it’s been.

Fishers and Ben Davis ended the first half in a tie. By the start of the second half, the Giants got the leg up by one point – until Fishers’ Keenan Garner ran ahead with a vengeance, taking the lead for Fishers.

Giants get hold of the ball afterward, but Tigers junior Jonanthony Hall stole and took his shot, bringing Fishers up three points.

Fishers took home the 4A win, 65 – 56.

This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.