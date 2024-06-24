Here’s the swimmers from Indiana to qualify for the Olympics

Luke Whitlock swims during a Men's 800 freestyle preliminary heat Monday, June 17, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The USA Olympic Swimming Trials have come to an end at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was a record-setting week for fans in the stands and for Olympians in the pool.

Swimmers from the state of Indiana also had themselves a week, with quite a few of them qualifying for Paris.

Lilly King headlined the group. The now three-time Olympian won the 100-meter breaststroke final and finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke. She’ll compete in both events in the Olympics. The Evansville native and Indiana University graduate will look to add to her five Olympic medals (two gold, two silver, and one bronze) this summer in Paris.

Carmel had quite the week, sending three swimmers to the Olympics.

The sibling duo of Aaron and Alex Shackell both qualified for their first Olympic Games. Alex will participate in the women’s 200-meter butterfly and the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay. She is the first female swimmer from Carmel to ever qualify for the Olympics.

Aaron will race in the 400-meter freestyle. He won the final in that event at the trials.

Drew Kibler is headed to his second Olympics, competing in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay. He competed in the same event in Tokyo, where the relay team finished fourth, just missing the podium.

Luke Whitlock from Noblesville will race in the 800-meter freestyle. He just missed out on qualifying for the 1500-meter freestyle as well, finishing under a second outside of the second place finisher. This will be his first Olympics.

Chesterton High School and IU graduate Blake Pieroni qualified for the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, joining Kibler. Pieroni was the last addition to the team. He finished sixth in the 200-meter freestyle final.

In addition to the swimmers from Indiana that qualified, there were four that are current students at Indiana schools to qualify.

Anna Peplowski (4×200-meter freestyle, Germantown Hills, IL), Josh Matheny (200-meter breaststroke, Pittsburgh, PA), and Mariah Denigan (open water 10k, Walton, KY) from Indiana University are all headed to Paris.

Chris Guiliano from Notre Dame was especially dominant at Lucas Oil Stadium, qualifying for three events: the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, and 200-meter freestyle. Guiliano is from Douglassvile, PA.

The swimming events at the Olympics start on July 27 and run through August 4.