Here’s what Gus Bradley said about the Colts defensive backs battles

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two of the biggest position group battles are in the Colts secondary, with the free safety and cornerback positions.

The Colts elected not to go out and sign any veteran players to slot in at the starting role, instead opting to trust their young depth at the positions.

At free safety, it is primarily a competition between Nick Cross and Ronnie Harrison.

Cross started two games for the Colts last season, recording one interception and two passes defended.

Harrison is one of the few veterans in the defensive backfield. He’s entering his seventh season and his second with the Colts. He played some linebacker last year but is primarily playing safety now.

As for the competition, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said that he’s seen the position group elevate in the last seven or eight days, but he doesn’t think they’re close to making a decision.

“I think with all of them, we’re asking them to be playmakers back there, and then consistent play,” Bradley said. “The other ten guys got to look back there and trust that they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there. And when they are, they make plays.”

They have also been mixing in Julian Blackmon, the Colts starting strong safety last year, at the free safety position and seeing if any of those combinations work well. Bradley believes Blackmon can still make plays at free safety, saying he proved that at practice on Monday by making a few plays. Bradley said they can move Blackmon back and forth between the two positions without him losing a beat.

There also has not been a decision made on the cornerback battle, but a couple players have been impressive recently.

Bradley said that Jaylon Jones has had a really good training camp and JuJu Brents has done really well in the last four days of practices.

Even though they have been mixing in a lot of people as his teammates at the position, Kenny Moore II has not seen it as a chemistry issue.

“The more that we learn in the meeting room and be able to correlate that here on the practice field, I think that’ll help everybody,” Moore II said. “However way it shakes out, the strongest survive.”

“Even if you do win the starting job, it doesn’t guarantee you to be starting in the Super Bowl.”

Moore II also said that he’s seen the young cornerbacks growing from the mistakes they have made during camp, and learning from their teammates mistakes as well.

The Colts will test their depth at the positions on Sunday with their first preseason game of the year against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.