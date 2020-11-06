Heritage Christian’s volleyball star Raven Colvin closes out stellar prep career

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend, Heritage Christian’s senior standout Raven Colvin’s high school career came to a gut-wrenching close at IHSAA 2A semi-state.

Barr-Reeve, widely considered the other 2020 state title favorite remaining on the 2A bracket, stunned the defending 2A champion Eagles in four sets (25-14, 17-25, 29-27, 25-22).

Despite the sour ending in Jasper, Ind., Colvin and this Heritage Christian senior class walk away with a stellar four-year run that included four sectional titles and the 2019 2A IHSAA state title.

Colvin finished the season as the Eagles leader in blocks, kills, and aces.

The internal fire? Oh, it is off the charts too.

“I would definitely say passionate, competitive, and intense are the three words that I would use to describe myself on the court,” Colvin said.

“I mean from a coaching perspective, that’s what you want,” Eagles second-year Head Coach Kyla Thomas said. “You want kids who are super competitive, and I have a team full of them so yeah, she isdefinitely driven.”

Raven now follows her dad’s lead and will head to West Lafayette next fall.

The middle blocker takes her talents to Purdue Volleyball, but former Boilermaker star linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Rosevelt Colvin is only one part of this equation.

“I would say with my mom, I probably get my calm side,” Raven said. “She’s very calm, very collected. My dad, is competitive. We (Raven and her dad) just have a lot of passion with what we do.”

“As a football player, I’ve seen a lot of guys that have daughters, and their daughters are playing volleyball,” Rosevelt Colvin said. “It’s almost like the football version, for a young lady, because you can hit the ball hard.”

“I get geeked just to get the opportunity to watch her, just to see what she can do,” he said.

Colvin is a force at the net, a skill she continues to craft after giving up track and field to focus on volleyball at Heritage Christian and on the AAU circuit.

“We’ve been very fortunate, her teammates have really done well, and the coaching staff has done a really good job with them,” Rosevelt Colvin said. “We’re just very blessed.”

An ‘A’ for the Colvins and this classy bunch at Heritage Christian. Raven’s ride is far from over.