Rake’s take: Playoffs begin with Danville versus Brebeuf

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the ‘Game of the Week.’

This is the first week of playoffs for schools in Classes 1A through 4A. WISH-TV’s Game of the Week is Danville (8-1) versus Brebeuf (7-2).

“This is one of four matchups across the state that have ranked versus ranked teams start the playoffs,” Rakestraw said. “This may be the best matchup in the state.”

Rake’s take on Danville:

“They are really one bad quarter away from being undefeated. That loss came the opening week of the season. It’s one of the best three teams in Gibson Southern, 3A teams in Gibson Southern and Danville led that game 14 – 0 going into the 4th quarter.”

“Danville, nothing flashing offensively. They have been solid, but they have really hung their hat on defense all season long, but they have not faced a test like Brebeuff all season long either.”

Rake’s take on Brebeuf:

“Brebeuf is the team that everybody in the state is talking about. They have won games 83-65, 69-62 and 68-57. That is not Tara’s 8-day forecast. Those are scores for high school football games that Brebeuf has played this year. You see Maverick Geske throwing the ball at Taylor Clark. You could say Taylor has had his own ‘Eras Tour’ this year. He is averaging 28 yards per catch and he’s had 51 catches on the season. Maverick has thrown the ball for nearly 3,400 yards.”

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

Click here to read the latest AP Top 10 Indiana high school football Top 10 poll.

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’