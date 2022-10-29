High School - The Zone

8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner

by: Anthony Calhoun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash.

The schools competed for the best student section.

After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”

These schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award the 2022 Zone Banner to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to these schools:

  • Brownsburg.
  • Cathedral.
  • Fishers.
  • Franklin Community.
  • Guerin Catholic.
  • Martinsville.
  • Mooresville.
  • Westfield.

We will reveal the final four schools at 11:08 p.m. Friday on “The Zone.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

