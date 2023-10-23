AC and ‘The Zone’ team to tailgate at the state’s biggest game on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and “The Zone” team announced the tailgate destination for the sectional semifinals.

Last Friday night, AC and the WISH-TV Sports team covered high school football games from 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Greenfield-Central students at a tailgate party.

Check out the scene at Greenfield-Central and all the best pictures from the rest of the high school action in this week’s photo gallery.

This Friday night, Ben Davis High School will be the site of a tailgate party!

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will hang out with fans and hand out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

This is one of the biggest games of the first round of sectionals, featured on our sister station, MyINDY-TV as the “Game of the Week.”

Ben Davis (8-1) hosts Brownsburg (9-0) with a trip to the sectional finals on the line.

The No. 3 Giants’ lone loss this season came at the hands of nationally ranked IMG Academy, while the No. 1 Bulldogs have yet to lose a game this year.

Both squads had the week off, as did the rest of the 5A and 6A classes for the opening round of sectionals, so each team should be fresh for this one.

The nature of the game speaks for itself, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and “The Zone” team on Friday.

THE ZONE BANNER

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

On Friday, AC will announce his Top 8 Finalists for The Banner at 11:08 p.m. during “The Zone.”

Then, you can vote on those final eight schools to help narrow the list down to four schools. Voting will take place on WISHTV.com, more details will be announced next week.

