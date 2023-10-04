AC hosting tailgate party with one of the top football teams in the state on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Week 8 high school football slate, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced his tailgate destination for The Zone.

Last Friday night, AC and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Hamilton Southeastern High School student section at a pregame tailgate party.

Check out the scene at HSE in this week’s The Zone Photo Gallery.

AC with the Hamilton Southeastern Student Section on Friday. Check out the Photo Gallery for more

On Monday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 8’s action.

Bishop Chatard High School will be the site of a WISH-TV tailgate on Friday!

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will hang out with fans and hand out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Chatard has never won The Zone Banner but was been included in AC’s Top 8 student sections in five of the first seven weeks, including the most recent list.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

Bishop Chatard welcomes Shortridge on Friday.

Chatard, the top team in 3A, has yet to lose a game this season as they defend their state title from a year ago.

Chatard’s 7-0 record speaks for itself, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.

Use the Hashtag #WeWantTheBanner and #TheZone8