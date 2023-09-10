AC releases Top 8 student sections for Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday night, schools around Central Indiana made a strong case for consideration in the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

Student sections from around the area showed out, both at home and on the road, to prove why they deserve to be top contenders for The Banner.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 4.

These schools stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award to display in their school gymnasium.

The list this week includes three members of last week’s Top 8, and every single team has made an appearance in the Top 8 at some point this season.

Congratulations to the following schools, listed alphabetically:

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 4 of #TheZone8 • Bishop Chatard

• Brownsburg

• Cathedral

• Fishers

• Guerin Catholic

• Hamilton Southeastern

• Noblesville

• Westfield #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TVpic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 10, 2023

AC’s Top 8 Student Sections

Bishop Chatard (4-0): 24-21 road win over Cathedral

Brownsburg (4-0): 53-30 road win over Avon.

Cathedral (2-2): 24-21 home loss to Bishop Chatard.

Fishers (3-1): 35-34 home loss to Hamilton Southeastern.

Guerin Catholic (4-0): 34-29 road win over Brebeuf.

Hamilton Southeastern (4-0): 35-34 road win over Fishers.

Noblesville (2-2): 28-21 road loss to Westfield.

Westfield (4-0): 28-21 home win over Noblesville.

Coming Up

Next Sunday, AC will release the week 5 version of his Top 8 “Best Student Section.”

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games The Zone will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media, detailed at the end of this article.

Ways to crack the Top 8 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner

