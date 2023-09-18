AC set to tailgate at the biggest high school game of Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Week 6 high school football slate, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced his tailgate destination for The Zone.

Last Friday night, AC and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Noblesville High School student section at a pregame tailgate party.

Check out the scene at Noblesville in this week’s The Zone Photo Gallery.

Noblesville High School students at AC’s pregame party. See more above in The Zone Photo Gallery

On Tuesday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 5’s action.

Westfield High School will be the site of a WISH-TV tailgate on Friday!

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will be hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Westfield won The Zone Banner in 2020 and has been included in AC’s Top 8 student sections in three of the first five weeks, including the most recent list.

The Zone Banner goes to the “Best Student Section” in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

Westfield has a huge conference matchup with Brownsburg on tap this week.

The winner of this game could find themselves in the driver’s seat of the Hoosier Crossroads Conference heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Both teams are a perfect 5-0 on the season heading into Friday.

Brownsburg is ranked No. 1 in the state while Westfield sits at No. 5.

The game holds plenty of intrigue, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

