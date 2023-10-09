AC to host a tailgate party at the Butler Bowl on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced his tailgate destination for Week 9 of The Zone.

Last Friday night, AC and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Bishop Chatard student section at a pregame tailgate party.

Check out the scene at Chatard in this week’s The Zone Photo Gallery.

On Monday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of Week 9’s action.

Butler University will be the site of a WISH-TV tailgate on Friday as Cathedral hosts Center Grove in one of the top clashes of the week!

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will hang out with fans and hand out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Cathedral won The Zone Banner in 2021 and is trying to become just the second-ever two-time winner of the most coveted student section award. The Fighting Irish were included in AC’s Top 8 student sections in five of the first eight weeks, including the most recent list.

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

Cathedral takes on Center Grove in what is perennially one of the top games of the year.

Center Grove enters the game riding a seven-game win streak that has vaulted the Trojans to the No. 2 spot in the 6A polls.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish are ranked No. 8 in the state, riding a four-game win streak themselves.

The nature of the game speaks for itself, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

