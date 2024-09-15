The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 4
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a really tough week to choose the top eight this week with so many student sections across Central Indiana having great showings in Week 4.
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 4 in alphabetical order.
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Fishers
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’s top 8 in Week 3
- Bishop Chatard.
- Guerin Catholic.
- Fishers.
- Franklin.
- North Central.
- Roncalli.
- Westfield.
- Zionsville.
AC’s top 8 from Week 2
- Bishop Chatard.
- Carmel.
- Center Grove.
- Fishers.
- Hamilton Southeastern.
- Roncalli.
- Westfield.
- Zionsville.
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1
- Bishop Chatard.
- Brownsburg.
- Carmel.
- Cathedral.
- Fishers.
- Guerin Catholic.
- Noblesville.
- Westfield.
