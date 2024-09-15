The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 4

Zionsville's student section in Week 4 on September 13, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a really tough week to choose the top eight this week with so many student sections across Central Indiana having great showings in Week 4.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 4 in alphabetical order.

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in Week 3

Bishop Chatard.

Guerin Catholic.

Fishers.

Franklin.

North Central.

Roncalli.

Westfield.

Zionsville.

AC’s top 8 from Week 2

Bishop Chatard.

Carmel.

Center Grove.

Fishers.

Hamilton Southeastern.

Roncalli.

Westfield.

Zionsville.

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

Bishop Chatard.

Brownsburg.

Carmel.

Cathedral.

Fishers.

Guerin Catholic.

Noblesville.

Westfield.

PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the Week 4 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!