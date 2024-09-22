The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 5
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students were bringing the energy across central Indiana in Week 5 to cheer on their football teams and compete for the coveted The Zone Banner.
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 5 in alphabetical order.
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Noblesville
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’s top 8 in week 4
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Fishers
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3
- Bishop Chatard
- Guerin Catholic
- Fishers
- Franklin
- North Central
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2
- Bishop Chatard
- Carmel
- Center Grove
- Fishers
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1
- Bishop Chatard
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Westfield
PHOTO GALLERY
Check out the Week 5 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!
For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.
THE ZONE
WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.
To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.
Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!