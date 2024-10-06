The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was finally good weather for Friday night lights in Indianapolis, and student sections across central Indiana were able to pack the stands.
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 7, in alphabetical order:
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Guerin Catholic
- Martinsville
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
PHOTO GALLERY
Check out the Week 7 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!
For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.
