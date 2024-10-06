Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 7

Westfield's student section in Week 7 on October 4, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was finally good weather for Friday night lights in Indianapolis, and student sections across central Indiana were able to pack the stands.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 7, in alphabetical order:

  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Martinsville
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 6

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Lutheran
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Fishers
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Fishers
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week 7 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 7, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Little league football coach shot...
Crime Watch 8 /
Chuck Pagano’s Colts MVP so...
Indianapolis Colts /
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct....
All Indiana Politics /
Anthony Richardson ruled out for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Watch Countdown To Kickoff at...
Indianapolis Colts /
Greenwood aviation themed coffee shop...
Local News /
2 men shot at youth...
Crime Watch 8 /
Drake buries Valparaiso with 6...
College Football /