The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 8

Lawrence North's student section in Week 8 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students sections in central Indiana showed their school spirit once again in Week 8, packing the stands across the area.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:

  • Avon
  • Brownsburg
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Heritage Christian
  • Lawrence North
  • North Central
  • Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 7

  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Martinsville
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 6

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Lutheran
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Fishers
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Fishers
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week 8 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 8, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

