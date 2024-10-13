The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students sections in central Indiana showed their school spirit once again in Week 8, packing the stands across the area.
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:
- Avon
- Brownsburg
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Heritage Christian
- Lawrence North
- North Central
- Westfield
AC’s top 8 in Week 7
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Guerin Catholic
- Martinsville
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’s top 8 in week 6
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Lutheran
- Noblesville
- Westfield
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Noblesville
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Fishers
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3
- Bishop Chatard
- Guerin Catholic
- Fishers
- Franklin
- North Central
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2
- Bishop Chatard
- Carmel
- Center Grove
- Fishers
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1
- Bishop Chatard
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Westfield
PHOTO GALLERY
Check out the Week 8 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!
For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.
THE ZONE
To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 8, click here.
To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.
Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!