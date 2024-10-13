The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 8

Lawrence North's student section in Week 8 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students sections in central Indiana showed their school spirit once again in Week 8, packing the stands across the area.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:

Avon

Brownsburg

Cathedral

Fishers

Heritage Christian

Lawrence North

North Central

Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 7

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Guerin Catholic

Martinsville

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 6

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Lutheran

Noblesville

Westfield

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Noblesville

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

Bishop Chatard

Guerin Catholic

Fishers

Franklin

North Central

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

Bishop Chatard

Carmel

Center Grove

Fishers

Hamilton Southeastern

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Noblesville

Westfield

