The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 9
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last week of the regular season, student sections in central Indiana brought the energy to try and give their teams some momentum heading into the the state tournament.
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Fishers
- Greenfield Central
- North Central
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Martinsville
- Westfield
AC’s top 8 in Week 8
- Avon
- Brownsburg
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Heritage Christian
- Lawrence North
- North Central
- Westfield
AC’s top 8 in Week 7
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Guerin Catholic
- Martinsville
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’s top 8 in week 6
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Lutheran
- Noblesville
- Westfield
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Noblesville
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Fishers
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3
- Bishop Chatard
- Guerin Catholic
- Fishers
- Franklin
- North Central
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2
- Bishop Chatard
- Carmel
- Center Grove
- Fishers
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1
- Bishop Chatard
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Westfield
PHOTO GALLERY
Check out the Week 9 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!
For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.
THE ZONE
To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 9, click here.
To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.
Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!