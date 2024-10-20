Search
The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 9

Carmel's student section in Week 9 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last week of the regular season, student sections in central Indiana brought the energy to try and give their teams some momentum heading into the the state tournament.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Fishers
  • Greenfield Central
  • North Central
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Martinsville
  • Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 8

  • Avon
  • Brownsburg
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Heritage Christian
  • Lawrence North
  • North Central
  • Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 7

  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Martinsville
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 6

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Lutheran
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Fishers
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Fishers
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week 9 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 9, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

