The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 9

Carmel's student section in Week 9 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the last week of the regular season, student sections in central Indiana brought the energy to try and give their teams some momentum heading into the the state tournament.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 8, in alphabetical order:

Brownsburg

Carmel

Fishers

Greenfield Central

North Central

Hamilton Southeastern

Martinsville

Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 8

Avon

Brownsburg

Cathedral

Fishers

Heritage Christian

Lawrence North

North Central

Westfield

AC’s top 8 in Week 7

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Guerin Catholic

Martinsville

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’s top 8 in week 6

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Lutheran

Noblesville

Westfield

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 5

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Noblesville

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

Bishop Chatard

Guerin Catholic

Fishers

Franklin

North Central

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

Bishop Chatard

Carmel

Center Grove

Fishers

Hamilton Southeastern

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Noblesville

Westfield

