And the 2019 Zone Banner goes to …

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2019 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the Sports 8 team has chosen the winner of the 2019 Zone Banner: Mooresville.

The Pioneers have been loud and proud all season. Their slogan is #BeMoore and have shown us that they’re willing to live up to it.

Congratulations to Mooresville!