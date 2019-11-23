And the 2019 Zone Banner goes to …

High School - The Zone

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2019 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the Sports 8 team has chosen the winner of the 2019 Zone Banner: Mooresville.

The Pioneers have been loud and proud all season. Their slogan is #BeMoore and have shown us that they’re willing to live up to it.

Congratulations to Mooresville!

WATCH LIVE: The winner of the banner was announced tonight! Watch "After the Show" with both finalists!

Posted by WISH-TV on Friday, November 22, 2019

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: