Angela Berry-White named IU Indy women’s soccer head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Indianapolis has a new head coach of their women’s soccer program, Angela Berry-White.

Berry-White coached at Brebeuf Jesuit for the last 11 years, where she led the Braves to a state title and eight Marion County titles.

“I was happy with what I was doing, but with my of of just the game, my love of the city Indianapolis, this happened to be perfect timing,” Berry-White said.

For Berry-White, she loves the game and wants the challenge of coaching year round, not just in a smaller high school season.

“Why can’t I take that passion that I have for the game and turn it into year round?” Berry-White said. “Because, high school is just a little bit of the year, but college is an entire full year.”

“I just love the challenge of it,” Berry-White said. “I love the challenge of working with players that no only are they already playing at the D-I level, but some of them have higher aspirations. And I want to be part of that. I want to be part of just the whole setting of working here in a environment and IU Indianapolis is just such a perfect fit.”

Berry-White has coached at the college level before, where she was an assistant at IU and Butler. She says she cannot wait to lead her own program at IU Indianapolis.

For more on Berry-White, watch the video above.