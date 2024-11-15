Athlete of the week: Bishop Chatard’s Anna Caskey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bishop Chatard girls basketball is a team to look out for. They won the regional title each of the past three seasons and have high expectations this season, currently ranked in the top 5 of 3A.

One reason for the optimism is senior center Anna Caskey. Caskey is off to a great start this season, recording a double-double in both games to start the season and is averaging 20 points and 15 rebounds per game.

But basketball isn’t even her main sport. She also plays softball, where she is committed to play at Belmont next season.

“The kid works her tail off,” Bishop Chatard girls basketball head coach Dan Wagner said. “She’s our hardest working player. Very dedicated, obviously she’s a D1 athlete. It’s her work ethic and then also her leadership. She may be one of the best leaders we’ve ever had around here.”

“I could not be more thankful for the Chatard community,” Caskey said. “All my coaches making it possible for me to do both. I love both the teams, completely different sports, but the family aspect is very similar.”

Caskey said that softball is probably her favorite, due to playing it with her sisters and with her dad.

Caskey and Bishop Chatard get back to the court on Thursday night at Mount Vernon.

For more on Caskey, watch the video above.

For more high school sports coverage, click here.