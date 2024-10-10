Athlete of the Week: Brebeuf Jesuit’s Maverick Geske

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brebeuf has had one of the most electric offense’s in the state this season, and a big reason for that is their quarterback Maverick Geske.

Geske has helped Brebeuf have games with 83, 69, and 56 points this season.

He leads the state with over 2,400 yards passing yards and has also thrown 25 touchdowns.

“It’s really just the trust we have with one another,” Geske said. “I mean, all 11 guys have played on the field with each other for multiple years and it really just helps us be able to move the ball down the field and have long drives and big plays and big moments.”

In his third season as Brebeuf’s starting quarterback, Brebeuf’s head coach and Maverick’s dad Matt Geske thinks his leadership has improved.

“I definitely think his leadership has taken leaps and bounds,” Matt said. “His composure on and off the field and his preparation has been a massive leap forward.”

Maverick and Matt keep the football conversations going at home, as well.

“Being able to come home after a long day and keep film sessions going over the dinner table is a lot of fun and it’s definitely a great thing to have,” Maverick said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The seventh ranked (4A) Braves hit the road for their last two games of the season, playing Bloomington South and Terre Haute North.

For more on Maverick Geske, watch the video at the top of the story.

To see the entire episode of The Zone Extra, click here.