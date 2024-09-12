Athlete of the Week: Brownsburg’s Branden Sharpe

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – Brownsburg sophomore wide receiver Branden Sharpe is coming of a career game for the Bulldogs.

Last week, in a Hoosier Crossroads Conference matchup against Franklin Central, Sharpe racked up 7 receptions for 230 and 2 touchdowns. Brownsburg won the game to improve to 3-0 on the season and the team is ranked #2 in the state.

Sharpe says as a sophomore he is growing in maturity as a football player, something echoed by his head coach, John Hart. When talking about Sharpe, Hart notes that his speed makes him a special player, but his attention to detail on his routes and technique have impressed this season.

Last year, Brownsburg went unbeaten in the regular season but fell in its sectional opener to eventual state champion Ben Davis. Sharpe says that loss to the Giants has motivated him to do the work necessary to take the next step this fall.

Sharpe also plays basketball at Brownsburg and saw action on the varsity team as a freshman last year. He’s been playing basketball since the age of three and football since second grade. Sharpe loves both sports and will continue playing both before choosing which sport he wants to focus on later in his high school career.