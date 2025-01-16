Athlete of the week: Brownsburg’s Elle McCulloch

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg girls basketball is having a great season so far. The Bulldogs are 14-4 and ranked seventh in the state.

A big reason for that is junior guard Elle McCulloch. McCulloch is second on the team with 12.5 points per game.

She has a lot of her success from beyond the arc. McCulloch leads the team with 53 three-pointers. She’s been known as a catch-and-shoot specialist, but McCulloch has worked are to expand her game.

She’s been working on moving off the dribble, attacking the basket, and handling pressure.

“She’s hungry,” Brownsburg girls basketball head coach Josh Sabol said. “She wants to work. She’s that player that always stays after late. She’s always that player that will message me and say, ‘Hey coach, can you open the gym early so I can get some extra shots in?’ And every single drill, she goes 100%.”

The Brownsburg team is a close knit family this seasons. McCulloch said it was tough to have expectations coming into the season with a new coach. But they’re winning games and competing every day.

“I don’t see how we couldn’t make a really deep run in the state,” McCulloch said.

