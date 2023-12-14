Athlete of the Week: Brownsburg’s Jake Hockaday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Success on the mat is nothing new for Brownsburg junior Jake Hockaday.

In his freshman season at Brownsburg, Hockaday claimed the IHSAA 106 pound state championship. Then, the next year bumped up two weight classes and won the state title at 120 pounds.

This season, Hockaday has moved up another two weight classes and is currently the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds.

Hockaday says he started wrestling in the 5th grade when a friend took him to a wrestling camp, where he immediately fell in love with the sport. He adds that while success on the mat is great, his favorite part is being part of a team that is much more like a family.

Hockaday is committed to wrestle collegiately at the University of Oklahoma, but before that, he has the goal of being a four-time Indiana high school state champion.