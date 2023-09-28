Athlete of the Week: Carmel’s Michaela Headlee

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Last season, Carmel won its third girls golf state title and the top-ranked Hounds are looking to go back-to-back as the 2023 state finals tee off Friday morning. One key reason for the Hounds’ success is senior Michaela Headlee.

Headlee is one of the top high school golfers in the state and will continue her journey next season at Purdue. During her time with the Hounds, Michaela has finished in the top-25 individually at state all three seasons, including a 2nd place finish as a freshman.

Headlee got into the sport at the age of three, playing with her dad and whether it’s playing alone or with friends, Michaela says on the golf course is where she’s the happiest.