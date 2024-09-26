Athlete of the Week: Cathedral’s Cal Kurzawa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not many, if any, athletes in central Indiana have gotten off to a better start to the season that Cathedral boys soccer’s Cal Kurzawa.

Kurzawa has already scored 20 goals in the Fighting Irish’s first 10 games of the season.

“I think Cal is just such a dynamic player,” Cathedral boys soccer head coach Joel Russell said. “I mean, when he gets the ball at his feet, I mean, his first touch is unreal and then when he turns and goes and runs at players, I think he’s the best in the state, when he’s running at players, taking players one-on-one. It’s been fun to see him grow and develop into that.”

Russell had no shortage of great things to say about Kurzawa.

“He’s a great kid,” Russell said. “He’s a little bit of a quiet kid. He’s not one that’s got a ton of guys around him and talking and leading the pack. He’s more of a quiet leader. But, I’ve gotten to know Cal the last four years. I think he’s a tremendous young man and I think he’s going to do some amazing things on and off the soccer field in his future. I’m certainly going to miss him, obviously as a player, but more importantly as a person when he leaves Cathedral. He’s been a great kid to coach.”

For Kurzawa, he enjoys the comradery he has with his teammates.

“I love coming out here, spending time with the team, especially game days before we play,” Kurzawa said. “We’re always chatting, cracking jokes, listening to music. I mean, it helps us on the field too.”

