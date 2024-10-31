Athlete of the week: Center Grove’s Reese Dunkle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The girls volleyball postseason continues with the semi-state round of the tournament, and one team chasing the state championship is Center Grove.

One of the leaders for the Trojans is senior middle blocker Reese Dunkle.

Dunkle has played varsity all four years and is committed to play at Stanford.

Dunkle loves being a leader of the team and is excited for the chance to end her high school career with a championship.

“This season definitely means a lot,” Dunkle said. “It was our goal coming in as freshman to win state before we graduated. So it means a lot that we’re still in it this year because we’ve never made it this far and we have a lot of grit. We have a lot of passion.”

“She’s just smart,” Center Grove volleyball head coach Jennifer Hawk said. “So anything you tell her, she’s going to study it. She’s going to take it to heart just like she does in the classroom. So that’s the biggest thing that’s easy to coach her is she’s going to listen and interpret.”

Dunkle leads the team in blocks and is second on the team in kills.

Center Grove takes on Floyd Central on Saturday in the semi-state round of the state tournament.

