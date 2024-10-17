Athlete of the Week: Center Grove’s Tyler Lane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Center Grove is ranked fourth in the state in boys tennis, and Tyler Lane is a big reason for that.

Lane has played number one singles all four years at Center Grove.

The Trojans made the semifinals two seasons ago, and Lane said that the heartbreak of that loss has fueled the big senior class that Center Grove has.

“We’ve been playing together since we were in like elementary school, so we’re all super close,” Lane said. “It’s just our last year together, so we want to go out with a bang.”

“Obviously there’s more pressure because it’s my last year than there was in the years prior, so I just try to trust my game and my habits that I’ve worked hard to create and just let whatever happens happen,” Lane said.

Lane has become one of the leaders on the team, but he does so in a different manner.

“Tyler leads with a quiet confidence, we say,” Center Grove boys tennis coach David Beasley. “Tyler’s on the court and we’re really big on being really intense and really loud and having a lot of energy and Tyler does that with just more of a quiet confidence and the guys look to him to be that secured point.”

The state finals get underway at North Central High School on Friday with the quarterfinals. The semifinals and State Championship are both on Saturday.

