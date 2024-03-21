Athlete of the Week: Fishers’ Keenan Garner

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – For the first time in state history, Fishers High School is heading to the boys basketball state championship. One reason the Tigers are on their way to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the play of senior Keenan Garner.

In the semi-state round, Garner played two games Saturday through a foot injury he suffered a week prior in the regional round of the tournament. In the semi-state championship, he scored 16 points to lead the top-ranked Tigers to a 69-61 win over Wayne High School.

For the season, Garner leads the team in scoring at over 16 points per game and rebounds with more than eight per game.

Garner joined the Fishers program in his junior season after moving to Indiana after the start of the new school year and quickly made his mark on the program. According to head coach Garrett Winegar, after just a few weeks with the team, he received the second-most votes for team captain. As a senior, Winegar says Garner received every vote for team captain in the program from the freshman team through varsity.

Garner says the Tigers didn’t reach the goals they felt were attainable last year, so they used that as motivation throughout the offseason and during the year to reach state this season.

He says one of the great things about making it to state is that the team has two more weeks together, working, practicing, preparing and spending time with each other. Garner adds that he can’t wait to walk out onto the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the support of his team, his friends, the school and the Fishers community.

Fishers faces defending state champion Ben Davis in the class 4A championship game March 30.