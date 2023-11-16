Athlete of the Week: Franklin’s Micah Davis

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – It’s been an exciting couple months for Franklin basketball senior Micah Davis. In September, Davis announced his commitment to play collegiately next season at Eastern Kentucky. Last week, he officially signed his commitment letter with the Colonels.

As the new high school basketball season begins, Davis has high expectations for himself and his Grizzly Cubs team. Last year, Micah was the team’s leading scorer at over 17 points per game. He also led the team in rebounds, assists and steals, and was named to the Indiana junior all-star team.

This year, Davis says he hopes to improve his shooting and show that he can be a stopper on the defensive end of the floor.

As one of six seniors on the team, Davis is embracing a leadership role in the program. He says he is excited to see what the team can do on the floor against a tough schedule. While last season didn’t go the way the Grizzly Cubs hoped, they feel the team is better this season and are pushing for postseason success.