Athlete of the Week: Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – It was a night to remember for Greenfield-Central junior Braylon Mullins as he put together a stunning performance in a double overtime thriller.

Friday night on the road against conference rival Pendleton Heights, Mullins set a Greenfield-Central single-game record with 51 points in a double overtime win. And the Cougars needed every point, as it was Mullins’ three-pointer at the buzzer in double overtime that won the game.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 16-0 on the season. They are ranked 6th in class 4A this week, but have their eyes set on more. Greenfield-Central hasn’t won a boys basketball sectional since 1998, and Mullins says he and his teammates are determined to end that streak this year.

Mullins is averaging 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game for the Cougars. He is drawing collegiate interest from teams such as IU, Notre Dame, Butler, Purdue and Iowa. Mullins says the recruiting experience has been both exciting and a bit stressful at times.

As for his game, Mullins says he came into high school known as a shooter, but has been constantly looking to improve other aspects, such as getting stronger and taking the ball to the rim.

Greenfield-Central head coach Luke Meredith says part of what makes Braylon so good, is that he just loves the game and just wants to do his job on the floor. He’s developed more confidence and leadership as he’s been with the team, and Meredith adds that Mullins leads mostly by example, however, when he says something, the team listens.

Greenfield-Central will host the class 4A sectional 9. The sectional draw takes place February 18, with tournament action starting February 27.