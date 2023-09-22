Search
Athlete of the Week: Hamilton Southeastern’s Lauren Harden

Lauren Harden Athlete of the Week

by: Brian Eckstein
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Last season, Hamilton Southeastern won its first-ever volleyball state title and the Royals are looking to go back-to-back this year. The team is unbeaten so far this year and the top-ranked team in the state.

One key reason for the Royals’ success is senior outside hitter Lauren Harden. Earlier this month, Harden became only the second player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills.

Harden, who will continue her volleyball journey next season at the University of Florida, says the milestone was a goal of hers but the moment still surprised her.

