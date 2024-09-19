Athlete of the Week: HSE’s Sloane and Sydney May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton Southeastern girls soccer is currently the number one ranked team in the state, and they are fueled by sisters Sloane and Sydney May.

Sydney, a freshman, leads the team in scoring. Sloane, a junior, leads the team in assists and is second in scoring.

The Royals are looking for their first state championship in program history.

“It’s been really fun,” Sloane said. “I think that we’ve played with each other a little bit in club, but this is just different because we can work off of each other really well and we have different strengths so we can bring those both to the table and just collaborate and just play with our hearts.”

“Having an older sister has been great because we’ve been so close and anything I’m uncomfortable with or I’m not sure what to do, I can ask her because she’s always been there for me and it’s just been great to have a role model on the team,” Sydney said.

“They provide so much joy to our team, and they have such a neat character,” Greg Davidson, Hamilton Southeastern’s girls soccer head coach, said. “I just really love coaching them.”

